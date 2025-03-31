Denver returns to Frozen Four after taking down top-seeded Boston College in NCAA final rematch

Eric Pohlkamp scored late in the first period, James Reeder scored early in the second and Wild draft pick Zeev Buium, who had an earlier goal wiped out by an offsides call, added an empty-netter for the Pioneers (31-11-1), who are trying for their 11th national title, second in a row and third in four seasons. They will play Western Michigan on April 10 in St. Louis.