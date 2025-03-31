Denver returns to Frozen Four after taking down top-seeded Boston College in NCAA final rematch

Matt Davis made 35 saves and Denver became the sixth Division I men’s hockey program with at least 20 Frozen Fours, beating top-seeded Boston College 3-1 in a rematch of last year’s national championship game Sunday night in Manchester, N.H.
Eric Pohlkamp scored late in the first period, James Reeder scored early in the second and Wild draft pick Zeev Buium, who had an earlier goal wiped out by an offsides call, added an empty-netter for the Pioneers (31-11-1), who are trying for their 11th national title, second in a row and third in four seasons. They will play Western Michigan on April 10 in St. Louis.
Teddy Stiga scored late in the second period for BC (27-8-2), which had never lost in six previous NCAA tournament games in Manchester. Jacob Fowler stopped 22 shot.
Penn State 3, Connecticut 2 (OT): Matt DiMarsico scored off a behind-the-back pass from Charlie Cerrato with 2:04 left in overtime, sending the Nittany Lions (22-13-4) past the Huskies (23-12-4) in the Allentown (Pa.) Regional final.
Cerrato picked up a loose puck along the boards in the neutral zone and skated in to the left faceoff circle before his deft feed to DiMarsico, who sniped a shot past goalie Callum Tung.
Arsenii Sergeev made 42 saves for Penn State, which is joining Western Michigan as a first-time Frozen Four team — denying the same opportunities to UConn, which was in the NCAA tournament for the first time.
Penn State will play Boston University in St. Louis.