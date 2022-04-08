BOSTON – A shot, a rebound and then a goal that put Denver in the national championship game.

Denver left winger Carter Savoie, rushing toward the slot, took a pass from Bobby Brink, fired a shot on Michigan goalie Erik Portillo, quickly collected the rebound and hammered it home at 14:53 of overtime for a 3-2 victory for the Pioneers in the first NCAA men's Frozen Four semifinal Thursday at TD Garden.

Denver (30-9-1) will play the winner of Thursday's second semifinal between the Gophers and Minnesota State Mankato at 7 p.m. Saturday. The Pioneers are seeking their ninth national championship, which would match Michigan's total for the most in men's college hockey.

The Pioneers struck first, taking a 1-0 lead at 11:22 of the first period when center Brett Stapley grabbed a rebound in front of the net.

Michigan and its seven first-round NHL draft picks started slowly, not getting a shot on goal until 16:04 had expired. Denver ended up outshooting the Wolverines 7-4 in the opening 20 minutes.

The Wolverines (31-10-1) tied it 1-1 at 4:03 of the second period when Nolan Moyle gathered a loose puck behind the net and fed Jimmy Lambert in front of the net for a quick wrister.

The Pioneers got the game's first power play at 13:49 of the second when Moyle was whistled for holding. Just after the penalty expired, Portillo slid across the crease to make a save on Stapley.

Denver finished strong in the second, getting the final seven shots on goal of the period for a 16-9 advantage through 40 minutes.

The Pioneers took a 2-1 lead at 5:36 of the third when Cameron Wright redirected Mike Benning's shot from the point off the left post and in.

Michigan, however, answered at 9:09 when Mark Estapa blocked a slapshot by Pioneers defenseman Antti Tuomisto that sent Michael Pastujov and Thomas Bordeleau on a rush, with Bordeleau chipping the puck past Magnus Chrona.

Michigan had territorial advantage in the first five minutes of overtime as the tired Pioneers were caught on the ice because of two icings. At 13:43, Chrona kept the game going by making a save on Michigan defenseman Luke Hughes on a two-on-one rush.