Democrats are leaning on celebrity star power. Will it matter?

Democrats have long enjoyed a celebrity advantage and used it to close out presidential campaigns when attention and energy are critical. That upper hand has grown during Trump's rise, a period that saw scores of celebrities, even apolitical stars, break their silence and speak out against the Republican leader. The advantage often means raucous, fiery events in the closing days of a race, but history — namely Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign — highlights how the energy at those events can sometimes paper over broader issues with a candidate.