Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will return to Minnesota for a drive-in event in St. Paul on Friday, the campaign told the Star Tribune.

The planned visit, four days before the Nov. 3 election, will come as both campaigns launch their final push to capture Minnesota's 10 electoral votes, underscoring its status as a potential battleground state.

Details of the event tentatively scheduled for 3:45 p.m. have yet to be announced.

President Donald Trump, who has vowed to flip the state after a narrow 2016 loss, will make his fourth visit to Minnesota in recent months on Friday, with an evening rally in Rochester. Several Trump campaign surrogates are also set to visit the state through the weekend.

Many state and national polls have shown Biden maintaining a lead over Trump in Minnesota, a state that hasn't voted for a Republican presidential candidate in the general election since 1972.

The Twin Cities stop will be Biden's second visit to the state as the Democratic nominee. The former vice president toured a labor union training center outside Duluth and greeted voters in the city's Canal Park district on the first day of early voting in mid-September.

The campaign also has announced additional stops in Iowa and Wisconsin on Friday.