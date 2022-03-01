Dan Feehan, a Democrat who tried twice to win southern Minnesota's First Congressional District, has decided not to run for the seat this year.

Feehan's announcement Tuesday comes on the first day contenders can file for a special election to fill the final months of GOP U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn's current term. Hagedorn died last month while still in office.

"After weighing things carefully, I've decided that I will not run in either race," Feehan said in a statement, referring to both the special election and this year's midterm race.

Feehan cited campaign demands and time away from his is family as the reason for his decision. "In 2022, I owe a wise eleven year old, an imaginative eight year old, a joyful two year old, and an amazing partner my time and my presence," he said.

Feehan's decision not to run creates an opening of sorts on the DFL side. But any Democrat running in the district this year will face a difficult national environment as Republicans look to retake control of the U.S. House and criticize President Joe Biden and his agenda.

Feehan lost by less than one percentage point to Hagedorn in the 2018 race, only to be bested by around three points in 2020 while a third party candidate won close to six percent of the vote.

The Aug. 9 special election this year will be held under the district's old lines. But the midterm race will use new lines drawn by the courts. Both maps show Republicans having an advantage.

Richard Painter, an ethics lawyer in the George W. Bush White House, and Richard DeVoe, a Red Wing bookstore owner, have announced runs on the Democrats side. State Rep. Jeremy Munson, R-Lake Crystal, is running for the first district seat as a Republican.