Democracy requires us to consider the hypotheticals — all of them

A mentor counseled me that a good way to test whether something is the right thing to do is to take it to its logical extreme. In the case of complete bodily autonomy, the logical extreme might look something like a very late-term abortion unrelated to the common exceptions to abortion bans. I’ve brought up this scenario, and people told me I was evil for even having the thought. They shamed me, shut me down, and canceled me on the spot. They said my thoughts were insulting.