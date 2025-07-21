News & Politics

Delta jet out of MSP makes ‘aggressive maneuver’ to avoid collision with B-52 bomber in Minot, N.D.

The Delta flight landed safely after the close encounter Friday.

By Tim Harlow

July 21, 2025
The pilot of a Delta Air Lines flight attempting to land at the airport in Minot, N.D., on Friday was forced to make an “aggressive maneuver” to avoid colliding with a B-52 bomber.

Delta Connection Flight 3788, departing from Minneapolis and operated by SkyWest Airlines, was on approach when the near miss happened, according to a statement from SkyWest.

The pilot “performed a go-around when another aircraft became visible in their flight path. We are investigating the incident,” a SkyWest statement said.

Passenger Monica Green was on board the flight, which had taken off from the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport about 6:20 p.m. and was getting ready to land in Minot just after 8 p.m. The jet made an abrupt turn a few miles from the Minot airport, according to the flight tracking website flightaware.com.

“I was landing in Minot, North Dakota today and our plane nearly missed another plane,” Green wrote on Facebook. “Absolutely terrifying to think about.”

Green also posted a video that recorded a message the pilot made to passengers after landing safely. The video was subsequently shared on TikTok, where it has gone viral.

“For those of you on the right side, you probably saw the aircraft kinda sorta coming at us,” the pilot begins. “Nobody told us about it, so we continued.”

The pilot said he originally thought the other aircraft might have been a small plane. The air traffic control tower had told the pilot to turn right and then turn left. By then, the pilot realized the other aircraft was a military B-52 bomber “on a converging course with us.”

At that point, the pilot decided the safest thing to do was to turn behind it.

“Sorry about the aggressive maneuver,” the pilot told passengers. “It is not normal at all. I don’t know why they didn’t tell us about it. It was not fun. I do apologize for it. Thank you for understanding. Not a fun day at work.”

The video ends with passengers applauding.

The pilot said the tower in Minot does not have radar and controllers rely in visuals to direct aircraft. A nearby Air Force base does have radar, which had the pilot asking why nobody said, “Hey, there’s also a B-52 in the pattern.”

The Department of Defense referred inquiries to the Federal Aviation Administration “for this airspace control matter.”

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather.

