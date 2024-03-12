Delta Air Lines is flying high as the Atlanta-based carrier had nine of the company's top 10 sales days of all time occur during the first quarter of the year, according to the company's chief executive.

And things are not likely to slow down in the coming months, said CEO Ed Bastian during an investor update he gave Tuesday on CNBC.

"When you look at where we are today vs. what we have been through the last four years, we are in a really, really good spot," Bastian said. "We are seeing demand continuing with great strength. This spring and summer is going to be very busy."

Delta, which is the dominant carrier at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, will mark its 100th anniversary next year.

It was four years ago this week that the COVID-19 pandemic was officially acknowledged in the United States and set off a downturn in air travel. A resurgence in classic business travel that has returned to near pre-pandemic levels and a big uptick in international travel has fueled Delta's recovery, Bastian said.

Delta flew more than 190 million customers in 2023, according to its website.

Delta stock was down $1.02 Tuesday after closing Monday at $42.68 a share.