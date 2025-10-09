Minneapolis delivery driver charged in theft of packages worth thousands

As police investigated, they found that Hoang was the delivery driver for packages valued at more than $16,500 that were reported missing across the Twin Cities between July 25 and Sept. 17. Surveillance footage captured Hoang carrying dozens of packages into his apartment building during that time, including packages for a fan, Dyson vacuums, a Roku TV and a 50-inch smart TV, according to the charges. Officers searched Hoang’s apartment on Oct. 2, finding the TVs and vacuums among more than $6,000 in stolen merchandise.