Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth faces crash course in geopolitical realities

On an Air Force cargo plane flying to Germany, he signed a memo renaming an Army base in North Carolina to Fort Bragg — skirting a 2021 federal law that bans the naming of bases in honor of soldiers who rebelled against the Union during the Civil War. The previous honoree was Braxton Bragg, an incompetent Confederate general. Hegseth chose to rename the base for an obscure private, Roland L. Bragg, who earned the Silver Star in World War II.