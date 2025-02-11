Def Leppard leaving stadiums to play Minnesota State Fair in 2025

A fairly big get for the Great Minnesota Get-Together, Def Leppard remains one of rock’s most popular ‘80s bands, with more than 110 million albums sold and a long list of hits that includes “Pour Some Sugar on Me,” “Photograph,” “Rock of Ages” and “Love Bites.” It’s also one of the rare groups of that era to still boast all of its living heyday members, including singer Joe Elliott, guitarist Phil Collen, bassist Rick Savage and drummer Rick Allen.