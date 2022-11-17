The boxing card that was planned for Dec. 17 at the Minneapolis Armory has been canceled. The main event of that card, featuring lightweights Frank Martin and Michael Rivera, now will be held that night at the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Las Vegas.

The Armory Boxing organizing group cited an event conflict in a statement announcing the cancellation. The group also is concerned about hosting a card so soon after the injuries suffered by Aidos Yerbossynuly when knocked out by David Morrell Jr. at The Armory on Nov. 5.

Yerbossynuly was taken by ambulance to HCMC immediately after the fight. He was placed in an induced coma and was in critical condition for several days after undergoing surgery. He remains at HCMC while recovering. His wife arrived from Kazakhstan this week and is with Yerbossynuly at the hospital, where he is talking and eating.

The likelihood is The Armory will have its next boxing card in January, with local boxers Jamal James and Caleb Truax included in the featured bouts.