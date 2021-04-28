The death of a man whose body was found Monday in a Dakota County culvert has been ruled a homicide.

The body of Manuel Mandujano, 39, of Minneapolis, was found in a culvert under a field approach 1 mile east of Chippendale Avenue and W. 255th Street in Castle Rock Township, according to a Sheriff's Office news release. A passerby who found the body called police Monday morning.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office ruled Mandujano's death a homicide.

The Dakota County Sheriff's Office is working with Minneapolis police on the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call detective Sean Qualy at 651-438-4727. Information can also be submitted anonymously on Dakota County's website.

ALEX CHHITH