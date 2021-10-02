Stearns County authorities are investigating the death of a man found fatally shot Friday evening in Luxemburg Township.

A passerby found the man's body lying on a field approach on 150th Street and called 911, authorities say. A vehicle was parked nearby.

Investigators came to the scene and the man's body was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy. The Sheriff's Office is investigating, but said it believes there is no threat to the public.