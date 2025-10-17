Movies

Minnesota actors scare up gruesome horror in new movie ‘Dead Media’

The movie, filmed in 2024, screens Monday.

By Chris Hewitt

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 17, 2025 at 6:00PM
photo of a man holding a DVD to the camera
A DVD of a notorious movie called "Night of the Lurchers" sends four people (including Sam Landman, pictured) on a dangerous adventure in "Dead Media." Its premiere screening is Monday. (Joseph Scrimshaw)

A new horror movie, made in Minnesota, argues that sometimes the scariest place is sitting on your couch at home.

“Dead Media,” filmed here in November and December 2024, features many actors familiar to Twin Cities theater fans, including Sam Landman, John Middleton, Anna Sundberg, Bill Corbett and Shanan Custer. It’s the story of a young woman who sits down to watch a horror movie DVD with two friends and her uncle, a rabid fanboy played by Landman (“Good Sport”).

Somehow, they’re transported into the film’s DVD extras (remember those?), where they have to battle the movie’s monstrous creatures (one of whom is played by Middleton), its type A director (Sundberg) and their own superstitions. Like “The Cabin in the Woods,” “Dead Media” exploits horror movie tropes while also having fun with them.

The movie was written and directed by another Twin Cities theater veteran, Joseph Scrimshaw, and largely shot in his family home. (Other locations include the Crane Theater in northeast Minneapolis.)

The premiere screening is at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Av., Mpls. Tickets are $14.64, or $27.45 for a deluxe experience, which includes a signed poster.

Chris Hewitt

Critic / Editor

Interim books editor Chris Hewitt previously worked at the Pioneer Press in St. Paul, where he wrote about movies and theater.

