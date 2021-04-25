Calling it a difficult decision, Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath nonetheless kept Dayne St. Clair as his starting goalkeeper for Saturday's home opener, even after last week's 4-0 loss at Seattle in the season opener.

Veteran Tyler Miller is back to full health after his 2020 season ended because of August surgeries on both hips. St. Clair took over the starter's job in September and guided the Loons to the Western Conference final in December.

"I have to say Tyler has been outstanding in training, but I feel at this moment in time we owe it to Dayne," Heath said. "He's come in the team and done terrific."

St. Clair stopped Seattle star Raul Ruidiaz's penalty kick in the 29th minute, diving right and reaching back with his left hand to stop a PK for the second time in his young career.

The Sounders scored all their four goals after halftime. The first was Joao Paulo's first-touch banger from beyond 25 yards on which St. Clair had no chance after Loons defender Wil Trapp's attempted clearing header didn't clear.

The next two were tap-in goals after the Loons defense stretched too far and couldn't recover. Heath didn't blame the goalkeeper for any of them.

"Dayne is fully aware if there's a drop in his level of performance and his concentration drops a little bit, Tyler will be straight back in," Heath said.

"It's a big decision for me and one that wasn't easy to do. You have to do what you think is right. I know it's frustrating for Tyler. We have spoke about it.

"We'll take it week-by-week and see where we are. As long as Dayne is playing like he is, it's up for him to lose."

Abila out

Newly acquired Argentine striker Ramon Abila wasn't in Saturday's starters or subs after he made his MLS debut in Seattle as a second-half substitute. He posted on his Instagram account Saturday that he has some back pain after playing on Lumen Field's artificial turf.

"I'm obviously not used to that, but I'm much better and soon I will be ready again," Abila wrote in Spanish.

He trained individually in Blaine during the week. "We'll probably save him for another day, whether that's next week or the week after," Heath said.

Raitala starts

Versatile MLS veteran Jukka Raitala started for Bakaye Dibassy for the first time because of Dibassy's lingering thigh injury. "He's a lot closer, but we don't feel he's probably 100 percent yet," Heath said.

Change up top

Veteran striker Juan Agudelo started and Robin Lod moved from a "false" striker back to the right side, Ethan Finlay to the left and Hassani Dotson moved out of the 11 to the bench.

Midfielder Niko Hansen remained out with a thigh injury as well. Veteran defender Ike Opara (undisclosed) still is listed as out.