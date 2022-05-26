Five Minnesota United players, including Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair, have been called to their national teams for the June FIFA international break that starts after Saturday's home game against New York City FC.

St. Clair is vying for Canada's third and final goalkeeper spot on a team that has qualified for the World Cup for the first time since 1986. The World Cup runs will be held in Qatar come November.

Canada plays a June 5 friendly against Iran and then two CONCACAF Nations League games June 9 against Curacao and June 13 against Honduras.

Veteran defender Michael Boxall also still has a chance to reach Qatar with a New Zealand national team that plays its final qualifier June 14 against Costa Rica. His team will play a June 5 friendly against Peru to prepare for it.

Loons midfielder Kervin Arriaga will be headed with Honduras to three Nations League games, one of them against Canada.

Leading goal scorer Robin Lod will play for Finland in four UEFA Nations League games starting June 4 against Bosnia & Herzegovina and ending with the same matchup on June 14.

Recent MNUFC2 signee Molik Jesse Khan will play for Trinidad & Tobago in four CONCACAF Nations League games.

The Loons don't play another MLS game after Saturday until a June 19 game at New England. They'll play a June 11 home friendly against German club FC Paderborn.