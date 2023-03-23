North Carolina State and Texas both set meet records in winning the first and second events of the NCAA men's swimming and diving championships on Wednesday night at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center.

The Wolfpack had a time of 1 minute, 20.67 seconds in the 200-yard medley relay, edging Arizona State (1:21.07) and Florida (1.21.14). The host Gophers were 19th (1:23.43), setting a school record by more than half a second.

Max McHugh, a three-time NCAA breaststroke champion, tied for the second fastest time ever in the 50-yard breaststroke leg (22.39 seconds) of the medley relay. Arizona State's Leon Marchand's split of 22.27 was the fastest ever.

The Longhorns won the 800 freestyle relay (6:03.42), followed by Arizona State (6:05.08) and California (6:06.41). The Gophers placed 20th (6:18.81).