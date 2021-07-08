Prior Lake native Dawson Garcia announced Thursday that he is transferring from Marquette to North Carolina, where he will team with another Minnesotan in Kerwin Walton.

The 6-11 Garcia averaged 13 points and 6.6 rebounds per game last season as a freshman at Marquette. He earned Big East All-Freshman Team honors and shot 35.6% percent from three-point range.

Garcia tested the NBA Draft waters but pulled out to maintain his college eligibility. Marquette went 13-14 last season, and changed coaches from Steve Wojciechowski to Shaka Smart.

At North Carolina, Garcia will play for new Tar Heels coach Hubert Davis, the team's longtime assistant who took over after Roy Williams retired.

North Carolina went 18-11 last season, with Walton, a 6-5 guard from Hopkins, averaging 8.2 points per game and shooting 42% from three-point range as a freshman. Garcia and Walton were AAU teammates with D1 Minnesota.