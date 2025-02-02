A Minnesota man created a suite of official-sounding nonprofits to solicit donations and entice people to purchase legal services he wasn’t licensed to provide, a lawsuit alleges.
Man used nonprofits to ‘defraud’ Minnesotans, AG Ellison alleges in lawsuit
David Singleton used donations to his groups for personal purchases at liquor stores, drug stores and restaurants, the complaint states.
David Singleton billed himself as the founder and president of five not-for-profit groups that Attorney General Keith Ellison is suing in Ramsey County District Court.
The complaint alleges these nonprofits — the Minnesota Civilian Public Safety Commission Inc., League of Minnesota Human Rights Commissions, DWI Prevention Services Inc., Minnesota Police Reserve Officers Association and United Criminal Justice Reform Commission — deployed images and language to “confuse and mislead” Minnesotans about their purported connection to government agencies. Singleton and his for-profit legal business are also listed as defendants.
In reality, the groups failed to meet the requirements of a state law governing nonprofits, the complaint states. And Singleton used some of the organizations’ reserves for personal purchases at liquor stores, drug stores and restaurants.
“It is appalling that the defendant founded and used nonprofits not to help Minnesotans, but to defraud them and leave chaos and confusion in his wake,” Ellison wrote in a Thursday news release.
Singleton didn’t respond to requests for comment as of Sunday morning.
One of the groups, Minnesota Civilian Public Safety Commission Inc., claimed to offer legal consulting and mediation arbitration services through another Singleton-led business. But that for-profit business, Midwest Arbitration and Special Conciliation Authority, has never employed any attorneys or paralegals, according to the suit.
Singleton, who isn’t licensed to practice law, is the group’s only employee.
In another case, Singleton collected hundreds of dollars in “member commission dues” for another nonprofit, the League of Minnesota Human Rights Commissions. He later used that money at restaurants and gas stations.
The charities division of the state attorney general’s office began investigating Singleton’s groups after receiving a complaint from the Minnesota Department of Human Rights, plus a complaint from a constituent about his nonprofits and for-profit legal services business.
The lawsuit contends Singleton violated the Consumer Fraud Act and Deceptive Trade Practices Act. Ellison is asking a court to dissolve the five groups, force Singleton to undertake remedial actions and award money to remedy any harm Singleton’s “unlawful acts” caused.
