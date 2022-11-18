The last five football state tournament semifinals are here, the final games to be played before it all comes down to the Prep Bowl. Jim Paulsen and David La Vaque, staff writers who make an annual competition of trying to predict winners of high school football games, went into the games at U.S. Bank Stadium in a close race, David 34-14 and Jim 31-17. We'll gather up the 14 semifinal results when the games are done and see what marks they'll take into the championship games.

Their picks and analysis of Saturday's games:

CLASS 1A

Springfield Tigers (10-2) vs. Deer River Warriors (12-0), 9 a.m.

Jim says: Deer River will have to contend with Springfield quarterback Jakob Nachreiner, who's averaging more than 230 passing yards per game and threw for 294 in the quarterfinals. The Warriors have the chops to do that; they are allowing fewer than eight points per game. The pick: Springfield 26, Deer River 20

David says: Deer River comes into the game having physically dominated Mahnomen-Waubun last week in a stirring comeback victory. Another full day's work will be required against Springfield. Mason Olson and his buddies on the offensive and defensive lines will lead the way to the Prep Bowl. The pick: Deer River 28, Springfield 14

Fillmore Central Falcons (12-0) vs. Minneota Vikings (10-2), 11:30 a.m.

Jim says: This is the time of year when Minneota thrives. Quarterback Isaac Pohlen is one of the best in Class 1A, and the Vikings' battle-ready defense is playing shut-down football. Does Fillmore Central, which eliminated No. 1-ranked Lester Prairie in the quarterfinals, have another special effort at the ready? The pick: Minneota 30, Fillmore Central 16

David says: Fillmore Central finished second in the final state rankings, well ahead of No. 10 Minneota. The Falcons deserve props for reaching their first state tournament. Minneota, meanwhile, took second in the Prep Bowl a year ago. With experience and unfinished business on their side, the Vikings prevail. The pick: Minneota 36, Fillmore Central 10

CLASS 3A

Fairmont Cardinals (10-2) vs. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Rebels (11-0), 2 p.m.

Jim says: The roster says Fairmont quarterback Brendan Schmidtke is a sophomore, but his play screams much older. He's passed for more than 1,300 yards and 20 TDs. DGF QB Owen Leach is an athletic 6-6 and a game-changer. He'll be playing basketball at UMD, so he'll have extra motivation to go out a football winner. The pick: Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 27, Fairmont 21

David says: When it comes to hockey, always bet teams from northern Minnesota to beat their southern counterparts. The reverse is true in football. DGF, playing at U.S. Bank Stadium for the first time since 2016, is a great story. But overcoming Fairmont, toughened by a stronger regular-season schedule, is a fairy tale. The pick: Fairmont 31, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 21

Watertown-Mayer Royals (11-1) vs. New London-Spicer Wildcats (9-2), 4:30 p.m.

Jim says: Connections are plenty between these teams beyond their meeting in Week 2, won by Watertown-Mayer 38-36. Both are members of the Wright County Conference, and common opponents abound. I've got to lean toward Watertown-Mayer's balance, with rushing and passing totals both beyond 1,400 yards. The pick: Watertown-Mayer 36, New London-Spicer 26

David says: NLS junior running back/linebacker Lucas Swenson gave one of the best team assessments ever spoken when he told Michael Lyne of the West Central Tribune, "We play with all gas, no brakes." There's no quit in these Wildcats, which should serve them well against the favored Royals. The pick: New London-Spicer 28, Watertown-Mayer 24

CLASS 5A

Mankato West Scarlets (11-0) vs. Rogers Royals (9-3), 7 p.m.

Jim says: Mankato West is riding a streak of 30 victories. The last time the Scarlets lost was Nov. 1, 2019. All streaks come to an end sometime, and I think this is when it happens. Rogers has RB Anthony Powell, a 2,199-yard rusher with 29 touchdowns. He will likely be the best player on the field. The pick: Rogers 33, Mankato West 30

David says: In Powell, Rogers boasts a Lone Ranger of sorts. Mankato West, however, has the horses. The defending Prep Bowl champion is getting the better in tight games of late thanks to QB Barton McAninch, a pair of running backs each with over 500 yards and two receivers with more than 300 yards. And the defense allows 8.4 points per game, second stingiest in Class 5A. The pick: Mankato West 28, Rogers 14