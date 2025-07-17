News & Politics

Ax murderer David Brom set to be released from Minnesota prison

Brom, who was 16 when he killed four members of his family, will be released July 29.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 17, 2025 at 12:18PM
Inmate David Brom talked during the book club discussion as guests Maggie Shryer, left, and Kathi Koehn listened.
David Brom talked during a book club discussion. (Star Tribune/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A change in state law has opened the way for one of Rochester’s most infamous killers to be released from prison.

David Brom, who was convicted of killing four family members in 1988 with an ax, is set to be released later this month, according to the Minnesota Department of Corrections.

Brom, who was 16 at the time of the crimes, is currently being held in the Minnesota State Correctional Facility in Lino Lakes.

But after more than 35 years behind bars, Brom is expected to be released on July 29 and transition to a halfway house in the Twin Cities. He will be on work release and subject to supervision and GPS monitoring, according to the corrections department.

Brom, now 53, was convicted of using an ax to kill his father, Bernard; his mother, Paulette; younger sister, Diane; and younger brother, Richard. At the time, the judge presiding over the case sentenced Brom to three life sentences requiring he serve 17.5 years on each charge.

The State Legislature in 2023 reduced the minimum time for imprisonment for offenders under 18 who were given life sentences, making Brom eligible for parole.

The news of Brom’s upcoming release brings back memories for Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson.

Torgerson went to the Brom residence north of Rochester after the school David Brom attended raised concerns that the teen had harmed his father. Torgerson arrived to find the grisly scene, something he said he still recalls.

“It is still hard for me to accept and forget the sights and smells of what I saw that Thursday evening in 1988,” Torgerson said in a video posted on Facebook. “I, we as the public, must trust the parole board’s decision and must hope Mr. Brom is ready for this transition in his life.”

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather.

