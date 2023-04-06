Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Two longtime administrators in Minnesota high school activities will be inducted into the National High School Hall of Fame in July.

The National Federation of High Schools (NFHS) announced that Dave Stead, who was the longest-serving executive director of the Minnesota State High School League, and Bill Webb, longtime band director at Edina High School, will be the 15th and 16th Minnesotans to be inducted into the national hall of fame. They'll be the first since distance runner Carrie Tollefson was inducted in 2018.

Stead led the MSHSL from 1986 until his retirement in 2018. Among his accomplishments were shepherding the nation's first high school adapted athletics program and bringing nontraditional activities, such as robotics and clay target shooting, under the MSHSL umbrella.

During Stead's tenure, Minnesota routinely ranked among the top 10 states in the country for participation in both boys and girls sports, alongside states with much larger populations. He also was a national leader in getting defibrillators placed in schools.

Webb led the music program at Edina for 37 years, from 1986 until his recent retirement. He was inducted into the MSHSL Hall of Fame in 2019.

Stead and Webb will be enshrined in the National High School Hall of Fame at the NFHS summer meetings July 1 in Seattle.

Minnesota's other inductees in order of induction: