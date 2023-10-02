The third time will hopefully be the charm for the Foo Fighters' first stadium concert in the Twin Cities, which has been announced for Target Field on July 28 with the Pretenders and L7 for openers.

Twins and Foo representatives announced the Sunday night show in Minneapolis as part of a summer 2024 tour that includes nine other MLB ballparks across North America. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 am via Ticketmaster.com, with pre-sale options starting Tuesday. Check for further ticketing options at foofighters.com.

Dave Grohl and his resilient post-grunge rock band were booked to play the Gophers' Huntington Bank Stadium in August 2022, but the concert got scratched just after being announced in 2021 when administrators at the University of Minnesota football field declined to comply with the Foo Fighters' request for proof of a COVID vaccine to attend. The show was moved to U.S. Bank Stadium, but then all of the band's dates were shelved after beloved drummer Taylor Hawkins died of a cardiac arrest in March 2022.

The Foo Fighters returned to the road this year starting with a series of Hawkins tribute shows. Then they played a string of high-profile festival dates following the release of their new album, "But Here We Are." The name of their 2024 outing, the Everything and Nothing at All Tour, comes from one of the LP's tracks, "Nothing at All."

Stepping up behind the drum kit in Hawkins' place as the new Foo drummer is former Nine Inch Nails and Guns N' Roses touring member Josh Freese, who has musical ties to the Twin Cities (he played on the Replacements' 2013-2015 reunion run) as well as familial ties (his late grandfather Hal Freese was a longtime music teacher band director at Edina High School).

Now Rock and Roll Hall of Famers following their 2021 induction, the Foo Fighters haven't performed in Minnesota since 2018, when they wrapped their Concrete and Gold Tour with a marathon set at Xcel Energy Center.

The Foo's gig is the first concert on the books for Target Field for 2024. After only hosting smaller-scale shows in 2022, the Twins' ballpark played host to its highest-attended concert ever (45,000-plus) with Pink and Pat Benatar this past August. It also hosted the two-day TC Summer Fest with the Killers and Imagine Dragons in July.

With a 5:30 p.m. start time, the July 28 concert could have its own festival-like atmosphere with the two veteran rock acts in the opening slots.

The Foo's fellow Rock and Roll Hall of Famers the Pretenders had an eventful 2023 that has seen them playing similar gigs with Guns N' Roses, plus they also played a series of small club shows on off nights from that tour to promote their well-received new album, "Relentless." One of those underplay concerts was a couple blocks from Target Field at First Avenue's 250-person kid-sister club 7th St. Entry last month on the night of frontwoman Chrissie Hynde's 72 birthday.

Pioneering Los Angeles quartet L7, meanwhile, has been steadily gigging and issuing records over the past decade after going on hiatus for more than a decade. Best-known from the 1992 radio hit "Pretend We're Dead," L7's members were peers and pals with Grohl's old band Nirvana, and he has been known to sit in with them on occasion in more recent years.