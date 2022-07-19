Dave Chappelle is returning to Minneapolis — and he's giving fans even shorter notice than usual.

The surprise performance, taking place Wednesday at First Avenue, was announced Monday afternoon. Tickets go on sale Tuesday morning.

Chappelle is no stranger to the Twin Cities — or the venue that's usually associated with music. His eight-show run at First Avenue in 2013 was punctuated with the comic getting a star on the club's outdoor wall. For the screening of his 2021 documentary at nearby Target Center in November, he brought along Usher and Justin Bieber.

The show is almost certain to sell out quickly, despite the $129.50 ticket price and recent accusations that some of Chappelle's jokes are transphobic. Shortly after Monday's announcement, First Avenue's Facebook and Twitter accounts were slammed with criticism of the club's booking.

For tickets, visit first-avenue.com starting 10 a.m. Tuesday.