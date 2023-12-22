A half-dozen cool things in music, from two points of view:

Cole Bursch, mndaily.com arts and entertainment editor:

1 MIKE, "Burning Desire." The New York City rapper continued his rich discography by releasing a stellar 24-song album, with standout tracks like "Sixteens" and "plz don't cut my wings." MIKE is one of the most interesting young voices in rap.

2 Sampha, "Lahai." The first album from the London-born singer in six years, "Lahai" overflows with lovely melodies and experimental production. Sampha proves that he is still a visionary artist after a long absence, and his vocal performance throughout the album feels ethereal.

3 Mike Kota, "Turning a Corner." The Minneapolis singer-songwriter makes guitar-driven alternative music that centers on her powerful vocals. I saw her perform at a house show last month, and she's a rising star. Songs like "Corner" and "Little Tugs" from this new EP are emotional roller coasters in the best way.

Jon Bream, Star Tribune critic:

1 Darlene Love, "Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home)." It's not Christmastime until Darlene Love sings. For the first time in nine years, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer reprised her Phil Spector-produced classic in front of David Letterman (on YouTube), on whose show she gift-wrapped it for 28 years. She also continued the current nine-year tradition of belting her yule standard on "The View," accompanied by Stevie Van Zandt & the Disciples of Soul. They also offered the Spector-esque "All Alone on Christmas" from "Home Alone 2."

2 The Petersons, the Dakota. For their annual 'Twas the Jam Before Christmas, Minnesota's first family of jazz brought out the next gen of grandkids, including a 14-year-old singer, Clara Rose, and a 15-year-old drummer, Sammy. The family's seasonal songs were jazzy, funky, groovy, classy, swingin' and joyful.

3 Nicki Minaj on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert." She didn't perform but promoted her new album, "Pink Friday 2," and perfume of the same name. She talked about parenting her 3-year-old, shouted out her favorite holiday song "Jingle Balls," battle-rapped with Colbert about high heels and delivered a few of her distinctive eye rolls. Seldom does Colbert have so much fun with a guest whose work he doesn't know.

