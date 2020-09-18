Rookie third-round draft pick Cameron Dantzler (above), who worked his way past first-rounder Jeff Gladney to win the nickel cornerback job for last week's Vikings season opener, has been listed as out with a rib injury for Sunday's game at Indianapolis.

Gladney, who played mostly special teams last week, is an option against the Colts.

"He's like all these young guys," coach Mike Zimmer said. "It's a continual work in progress. Working on techniques, working on alignments, working on different things. He's a great kid. Tough, competitive and I think he's going to be a really good player in due time."

The Vikings will also be without right guard Pat Elflein, who was placed on injured reserve on Thursday with a thumb injury. Zimmer stonewalled questions about the injury Friday.

Second-year player Dru Samia is expected to take over for Elflein and make his NFL starting debut on Sunday. It will be his fourth NFL game overall.

"He's obviously much better with his technique [this year]," Zimmer said. "He was a little bit of a bull in a china shop. Everything full speed and kind of knock the guy around. Now, it's a little more understanding with the finesse and things like that.

In other roster moves Friday, the Vikings waived defensive back Nate Meadors and signed center Brett Jones and safety Josh Metellus to 53-man roster from practice squad.

Photo by Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune