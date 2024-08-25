Sticky enough fer ya? Welcome to the jungles of Minnesota. Florida North, at least for a day or two.
Dangerous heat Monday, then severe storms possible
Dew points will climb to near 80 in the Twin Cities.
Friends just moved to central Florida and they’re complaining about incessant heat. “We knew it would be hot in the summer, but it’s a six-month sauna,” they told us last week on a comfortable Minnesota day in August. “We have to do everything outside in the morning. It wears on you.” We rent a place in Florida for a few weeks every winter. That’s enough Florida for me.
With excessive heat warnings and heat advisories, Monday will feel like 105 degrees in the metro. Dew points near 80 may fuel severe storms; an “enhanced risk” means a good chance of large hail, damaging winds, even tornadoes.
Storms spill into Tuesday with half an inch to an inch of rain before skies clear Wednesday. More storms Thursday mark the leading edge of comfortable air. Expect 80 next weekend with dew points in the 50s.
Stay hydrated if you’re heading to the Great Minnesota Sweat-Together today.
