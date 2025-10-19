Dancer looks for inner glitter in ‘Magic Girl’ and captures the sparkle

Emily Michaels King has spent years fusing movement, theater and storytelling into fearless solo works that dig deep into memory and transformation. With her remount of “Magic Girl,” she revisits the show that started it all.
In the solo performance, Michaels King searches for her inner glitter, to reclaim the sparkle dimmed by childhood trauma. Vacillating between quiet intensity and bursts of bright light and sound, she defiantly captures the joys and desires of her younger self.
“Society and culture reduce women, and make us small and forget ourselves,” Michaels said in a phone interview prior to Friday’s opening performance at Red Eye Theater in Minneapolis. “I venture to get myself back,” she said.
Trained in dance, Michaels King later added theater and other art forms to her interdisciplinary repertoire.
“Once I started making my solo shows, there was this natural coming together of all of these different skills and artistic mediums that had been in my tool belt through time,” she said.
Michaels King mines her experiences with a fearless approach to exploring personal history and present anxieties.
“There’s a lot of responsibility in making personal art in general, let alone telling the story of one’s trauma onstage,” she said. “I’m always asking myself the question: Is this personal, or is this private? The personal stuff is the vulnerable things I’m willing to share with an audience, and the private is what is just for me, and my innermost circle.”
“Magic Girl” was Michaels King’s first evening-length solo show in 2019, and at the time she felt it was the culmination of her artistry. “It was really me coming forward in the world and saying: This is the artist that I am, and this is the person that I am,” she said.