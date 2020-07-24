Twin Cities radio personalities Dana Wessel and Ben Holsen, co-hosts of Go 96.3's "Ben and Dana Show," have lost their morning gig.

Wessel announced on social media late Thursday that the Pohlad family-owned FM station had let him go. Holsen confirmed Friday morning he also was dropped.

"COVID is having a big impact on a lot of businesses and radio is no different," Wessel tweeted. He went on to thank Holsen, the Pohlads and listeners.

"I am obviously devastated, but please don't feel sorry for me," he wrote. "I got to host a morning radio show — my dream job — in my hometown for over five years. That is very rare in this industry. Seriously, how lucky am I?"

In April, Holsen was quarantined at home with COVID symptoms and, at one point, had to check into the emergency room. He was born in Mankato and grew up in Sioux Falls.

Wessel previously worked at KFAN and has served as a local soccer expert for several local media outlets including the Star Tribune.

