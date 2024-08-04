Damage reported to homes, businesses in Melrose from Saturday night tornado

The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed a tornado touchdown in Melrose, in western Stearns County, Saturday evening.
The tornado emerged out of a supercell thunderstorm that was rotating in the area around 8 p.m., said NWS Twin Cities meteorologist Eric Ahasic.
Social media posts suggest the tornado damaged homes and businesses.
“It produced pretty large hail as well,” he said, noting three-inch hailstones in Todd County, north of the tornado.
Ahasic said a NWS meteorologist is surveying damage Sunday to determine the tornado’s rating. He expects to know more, including whether there were other tornados in the area, later Sunday.
“Via looking at the damage, we can tell if it was rotational winds or straight-line winds,” he said.