Local

Damage reported to homes, businesses in Melrose from Saturday night tornado

Social media posts suggest the storm damaged homes and businesses.

By Greta Kaul

Star Tribune

August 4, 2024 at 5:52PM

The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed a tornado touchdown in Melrose, in western Stearns County, Saturday evening.

The tornado emerged out of a supercell thunderstorm that was rotating in the area around 8 p.m., said NWS Twin Cities meteorologist Eric Ahasic.

Social media posts suggest the tornado damaged homes and businesses.

View post on X

“It produced pretty large hail as well,” he said, noting three-inch hailstones in Todd County, north of the tornado.

Ahasic said a NWS meteorologist is surveying damage Sunday to determine the tornado’s rating. He expects to know more, including whether there were other tornados in the area, later Sunday.

“Via looking at the damage, we can tell if it was rotational winds or straight-line winds,” he said.

By the time the storm arrived in the western Twin Cities metro, damage was more along the lines of fallen branches or trees, Ahasic said.

In September of 1980, an F3 tornado ripped through Melrose and the surrounding area, injuring 15 and killing a 15-month-old baby girl, according to NWS statistics and the Star Tribune archive.

Most Read

Local

Woman dies, man arrested in head-on Minneapolis crash

list card image
Local

Safety concerns prompt Catholic Charities to install temporary fencing in downtown St. Paul

list card image
Local

Former Last Place on Earth building in Duluth gets new life after being shuttered

list card image
Local

‘These are weird people’: Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz goes viral as he stumps for Kamala Harris

Greta Kaul

Reporter

Greta Kaul is the Star Tribune’s Ramsey County reporter.

See More

More from Local

See More
Local

Damage reported to homes, businesses in Melrose from Saturday night tornado

Social media posts suggest the storm damaged homes and businesses.

Local

Fentanyl’s grip in Minnesota extends even to young children who ingest the drug with fatal consequences

News & Politics

Feds estimate Minnesota overpaid about $430 million in unemployment benefits during pandemic

FILE - Web pages used to show information for collecting unemployment insurance in Virginia, right, and reporting fraud and identity theft in Pennsylvania, are displayed on the respective state web pages, on Feb. 26, 2021, in Zelienople, Pa. The Secret Service said it has seized more than $1.2 billion while investigating unemployment insurance and loan fraud and has returned more than $2.3 billion of fraudulently obtained funds by working with financial partners and states to reverse transactions. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)