Damage forces Metro Transit to use buses on part of Blue Line

Buses are running between Franklin Avenue and 38th Street station Monday morning.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 23, 2025 at 11:42AM
A Metro Transit Blue Line train. (Richard Sennott/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Buses are running in place of Blue Line trains on a short segment of the route after a mechanism connecting the overhead power supply to trains was damaged.

The damage was reported at the Lake Street/Midtown Station, said agency spokesman Drew Kerr.

Shuttle buses will run between the Franklin Avenue and 38th Street stations until any needed repairs can be made, Kerr said.

Trains are running as normal elsewhere along the line. Blue Line trains run from Target Field in downtown Minneapolis to the Mall of America in Bloomington.

about the writer

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather.

