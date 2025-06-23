Damage forces Metro Transit to use buses on part of Blue Line

Buses are running in place of Blue Line trains on a short segment of the route after a mechanism connecting the overhead power supply to trains was damaged.
The damage was reported at the Lake Street/Midtown Station, said agency spokesman Drew Kerr.
Shuttle buses will run between the Franklin Avenue and 38th Street stations until any needed repairs can be made, Kerr said.
Trains are running as normal elsewhere along the line. Blue Line trains run from Target Field in downtown Minneapolis to the Mall of America in Bloomington.