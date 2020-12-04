Vikings running back Dalvin Cook won his first NFC Offensive Player of the Month award on Friday, after a five-game stretch where he scored seven touchdowns and posted a franchise-record 832 yards from scrimmage in November.

Cook began the month by becoming the first player in Lambeau Field’s 64 seasons to post more than 200 yards from scrimmage and score four touchdowns in a game, and continued it with his first 200-yard rushing day the following week against the Lions. Cook won back-to-back NFC Offensive Player of the Week awards for those games, becoming the first player to win the honor in two straight weeks since Ryan Fitzpatrick did it for Tampa Bay during the first two weeks of the 2018 season.

The Vikings leaned heavily on Cook during their 4-1 stretch in November, putting the ball in his hands more than 30 times in three of those games. No other NFL running back has three games with 30 or more touches this season.

His 832 yards from scrimmage in November were the most by any NFL player last month, and the fourth-most by any player during the month in league history.