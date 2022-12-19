In offseason workouts this spring, the Vikings experimented with a new role for running back Dalvin Cook, lining him up out wide and in the slot frequently enough to suggest his sixth season in Minnesota would look different than any of his first five.

The Vikings ran their offense through Cook, as often as he was on the field, for most of his five years under former coach Mike Zimmer. That was especially true from 2019-21, when the Vikings built their offense around Gary Kubiak's wide zone scheme that put Kirk Cousins under center and frequently had Cook eight yards deep in the backfield. In those three seasons, Cook logged 23 games of 20 carries or more, which led to him getting a five-year, $63 million contract from the Vikings the day before the 2020 season.

Cook has carried more than 20 times only five times this year; according to data from NFL Fast R, the Vikings are throwing roughly 56 percent of the time in neutral game situations this year, up from 48 percent in their final three years under Zimmer.

When they have leaned on Cook in their mid-zone running scheme, he's found running room tough to come by. He's had only 10 runs of 15 yards or more this season (down from 19 last year), and according to Pro Football Focus, he's averaging a career-high 3.24 yards after contact this year. A week ago, Cook gained just 23 yards on 15 carries while running behind a Vikings line missing two starters. His fateful fumble from the Lions' 3, on a play where the Vikings intended for him to throw a jump pass to Johnny Mundt, came after the Lions quickly broke through the line of scrimmage.

On Saturday, though, Cook ripped off a 40-yard run in the first quarter (before his fumble gave the Colts the ball) and finished with 95 yards on 17 carries. Perhaps more importantly, he assumed the role in the Vikings' passing game that Kevin O'Connell seemed to have in mind for him all along.

Of the four passes Cook caught for 95 yards in the Vikings' win, just two came with him in the backfield. His first catch of the day was a traditional screen out of the backfield that went for 12 yards, and he caught a six-yard swing pass out of a two-back set in overtime. But on his two other catches — a 13-yard gain early in the fourth quarter and his 64-yard touchdown that helped the Vikings tie the game with 2:28 left in regulation — Cook was lined up outside the numbers.

On the 13-yarder, the Vikings ran him on a slant behind vertical routes from Adam Thielen and K.J. Osborn that cleared space underneath safety Julian Blackmon. And on the touchdown, Cook again lined up wide of Thielen and Osborn, as the Vikings set up a screen with the two receivers, along with tackle Christian Darrisaw and left guard Ezra Cleveland, as blockers.

For the day, Cook was lined up wide a season-high eight times, according to Pro Football Focus. He spent another seven snaps as an in-line tight end, where the Vikings used him to chip pass rushers off the edge of their line.

The question of whether the Vikings see a role for Cook that's worth bringing him back for 2023, when he'll be 28 and carry a $14.1 million cap figure, is probably best left for another day. The way they used him on Saturday, though, kept him involved in a game where they needed to throw for much of the second half.

It's the kind of role that could give the Vikings another weapon as they get ready for the playoffs.