Running back Dalvin Cook returned 11 days after dislocating his left shoulder and set the Vikings' franchise record with 153 rushing yards in the first half of Thursday night's 36-28 victory over the Steelers.

Cook's left shoulder, supported by the same brace he said he wore through similar injuries in 2019, wasn't hit much while making big run after big run through wide-open lanes. He finished with 27 carries for 205 rushing yards and two touchdowns, ripping off a 40-yard scamper from left tackle to set up the Vikings' first touchdown. He was then untouched on a 29-yard counter run off the right side for a touchdown.

Cook, who was listed as questionable, pushed team trainers to play, according to coach Mike Zimmer.

"He's a warrior," Zimmer said. "He said, 'That's why I do this, I want to play.' That's the kind of guy he is. There was no doubt in his mind he was playing."

Coaches didn't limit Cook's playing time, giving him 29 of 36 snaps before halftime as he missed only one game following a shoulder dislocation and labrum tear Nov. 28 in San Francisco. They leaned on Cook, deploying heavy formations with an extra lineman in Blake Brandel to open holes against a Steelers defense that entered the game allowing a league-worst 4.8 yards per carry.

"The holes were big all night," Cook said. "They did a great job blocking for me — receivers, tight ends, everybody."

Pittsburgh's injury-riddled defense, already without defensive linemen Tyson Alualu and Stephon Tuitt, lost edge rusher T.J. Watt because of a groin injury in the second quarter. Linebacker Alex Highsmith left because of a knee injury in the third quarter.

Cook surpassed Adrian Peterson's former team-record 144 yards in the first half against Seattle in 2012; the mark is also the NFL's most in a first half since the Buccaneers' Ronald Jones had 170 last season.

Rough second half for corners

Cornerback Bashaud Breeland was all smiles after intercepting Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in the third quarter. But Breeland's smile quickly faded as he was later seen that quarter vomiting into a trash can on the sideline.

Breeland's stomach issue preceded penalties by two replacements. First, Kris Boyd was in coverage on a 29-yard jump ball to Steelers receiver James Washington. Three plays later, Boyd was flagged for taunting Washington after tackling him for a loss.

"That allowed them to score," Zimmer said. "You get to that point right there where they're going to punt the ball, and if we go down and score right there the game is over, probably. Never say over with this team. But it's things like that."

Coaches replaced Boyd with Cameron Dantzler, who was flagged on the following drive for pass interference on third down in the end zone. Steelers running back Najee Harris ran for a 1-yard touchdown on the next play. Boyd replaced him, and surrendered a 37-yard deep ball to Steelers receiver Diontae Johnson.

Breeland eventually returned in the fourth quarter, tripping during Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth's 15-yard touchdown catch and run.

Joseph rebounds

Kicker Greg Joseph rebounded with five consecutive conversions against the Steelers, making up for two misses to start the game.

Joseph's streak of 11 consecutive field goals made came to an end when he hooked a 53-yard field goal try wide left, stalling Minnesota's opening drive without points. The journeyman previously hadn't missed a field-goal attempt since the end of regulation in the Oct. 17 34-28 overtime victory at Carolina.

Joseph missed his next kick, an extra-point attempt, to mark his third multi-miss game of the season. Although it was his first since October. Joseph has mostly been reliable in his first Vikings season, making 27 of 32 field-goal attempts (84.4%) and 27 of 31 extra-point tries (87.1%).

Udoh stays at left tackle

Third-year lineman Oli Udoh got his second start at left tackle as rookie Christian Darrisaw remained sidelined because of an ankle injury. The results were much better against a lackluster Steelers defense. Cousins wasn't sacked and took four hits, while the running game had little trouble paving lanes. The lineup included Mason Cole taking Udoh's old spot at right guard, and Garrett Bradbury again at center.

However, Udoh was called for his league-leading 15th penalty, his 11th holding flag of the season. Udoh grabbed and threw down Steelers defensive end Taco Charlton during a pass play in the fourth quarter.

