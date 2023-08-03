ST. LOUIS – After Dallas Keuchel exercised the opt-out clause in his minor league contract, the Twins had until Thursday night to add him to their major league roster or allow him to enter free agency.

The Twins chose to call him up and insert the former American League Cy Young winner into their starting rotation. Keuchel, 35, was promoted from Class AAA St. Paul and struggling starter Joe Ryan was placed on the 15-day injured list with a left groin strain.

Keuchel, a lefty, was named the International League pitcher of the month for July. In six minor league starts after a disastrous 2022 season, Keuchel posted a 1-0 record and a 1.13 ERA with 28 strikeouts and 12 walks in 32 innings.

"Give this guy credit," Derek Falvey, the Twins' president of baseball operations, said about Keuchel last week. "He won a Cy Young. He's been a World Series champion. He's at an age where if he decided he was going to retire, I don't think anyone would have blinked, right? He's at that stage and had a really nice career.

"That speaks a little bit to his desire to want to play baseball."

Keuchel exercised his opt-out clause on Tuesday after the trade deadline passed, which gave the Twins 48 hours to add him to their 26-man roster or release him. José De León, who is out for the season, was transferred to the 60-day injured list to make room for Keuchel on the 40-man roster.

There are concerns about how Keuchel's pitch mix will translate to the majors, which was a reason why he didn't draw more trade interest. In his last start with the St. Paul Saints, Keuchel's fastball topped out at 88 mph.

Keuchel went 2-9 with a 9.20 ERA in 14 starts with the White Sox, Diamondbacks and Rangers last year.

"However this plays out with the Twins, we've loved every minute in Minnesota," Keuchel's wife, Kelly Nash, wrote on Twitter on Wednesday. "Derek Falvey believed in Dallas and gave him an unbelievable opportunity to get back in the game that he loves. Grateful is the biggest understatement of our year."