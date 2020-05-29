Dakota County and the city of Roseville have joined the cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul in imposing a curfew starting 8 p.m. Friday.

The curfews will last until 6 a.m. Saturday, and then go into effect again at 8 p.m. Saturday, expiring 6 a.m. Sunday. Roseville has added one for a third night at the same times.

“During the curfew, all persons must not travel on any public street or in any public place,” according to Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey’s resolution.

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter declared a state of local emergency Friday and announced the curfew, as well as inviting everyone to observe an hour of prayer from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The curfews do not extend to people traveling to or from work, emergency services, law enforcement, people seeking emergency medical care or fleeing danger, the homeless and the news media, according to a parallel order from Gov. Tim Walz.

“All Minnesotans in Minneapolis and St. Paul are urged to voluntarily comply,” according to a news release from the governor’s office. “Peace officers will enforce the curfew and arrest those who refuse to comply.”

Violations of the cities’ curfew are a misdemeanor punishable by up to 90 days in jail or a $1,000 fine.

Dakota County Commissioner Joe Atkins said the county ordered a curfew because “here is a well-founded belief by Sheriff [Tim] Leslie and Dakota County leaders that a heightened risk of significant harm to local residents and businesses exists.

“As we experienced last night, much of the destruction and violence is occurring under covering of darkness,” Atkins wrote. “Damage in Dakota County last night stretched from various buildings on Robert Street in West St. Paul to Dakota County’s Western Service Center in Apple Valley. At the service center, there was significant fire and water damage, along with broken windows. Two individuals were arrested following a perimeter search by Apple Valley PD.”

The city of Roseville announced that “out of an abundance of caution” and because Roseville share borders with Minneapolis and St. Paul, Mayor Dan Roe signed a local emergency declaration establishing an 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew in Roseville, effective afor the next three days.