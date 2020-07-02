Dakota County officials announced Thursday that they will use up to $1 million in federal CARES Act funding to test all residents of congregate care facilities for COVID-19, including those in group homes and adult foster care.

The County Board's "first and highest priority" is expanding testing opportunities to vulnerable adults beyond those living in nursing homes and assisted living centers, said Commissioner Mary Liz Holberg at an online news conference Thursday.

"These residents are among the most vulnerable in the county," she said. "We believe this will truly save lives."

Nineteen congregate care facilities in Dakota County have seen COVID-19 cases and 68 residents have died in those facilities from the coronavirus, county officials said. While residents at group care facilities make up 10% of the county's coronavirus cases, they comprise 76% of deaths.

The county will work on the testing with Stillwater-based Bluestone Physician Services, which specializes in providing medical care to those in group homes.

The county received $52 million last week when Gov. Tim Walz dispersed $841 million in federal CARES money to local governments.