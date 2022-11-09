More than 3 1/2 hours after the polls closed, none of Dakota County's election results were in Tuesday, with officials blaming the delay on technological problems.

Some of the cities and townships had modem transmission issues that delayed the results, said County Manager Matt Smith, so election workers had to physically bring memory cards to city halls or the county. He added in a statement that all of the modems were successfully tested before the election and were in transit as of 11:30 p.m.

The county's results are important not just for local races but they represent a large number of voters in the highly-competitive Second Congressional District rematch between Democratic Rep. Angie Craig and Republican challenger Tyler Kistner.

In 2020, election results in the Second District race were delayed and called for Craig two days later due to the number of absentee ballots that needed to be counted that year.