'2022 Mark Twain Prize: Jon Stewart'

"The Daily Show" served as a steppingstone for many top comics — most of whom show up to honor their former boss in this annual D.C. celebration. Steve Carell takes the award for most hilarious tribute, grousing about the awful assignments he drew during his first few years as a correspondent. Bruce Springsteen never filed a report for the influential series, but he pops by anyway to deliver an acoustic version of "Born to Run." 8 p.m. Tuesday, TPT, Ch. 2

'The Summer I Turned Pretty'

It's hard to find a series that mothers and daughters can watch together without both parties being bored stiff — or squirming in their seats. "Summer," based on Jenny Han's young-adult novels, is a welcome exception. Han, who co-created the series, has a firm grasp on the challenges facing both teenagers and single moms, who are often one and the same. Winning newcomer Lola Tung stars as Belly, who's not a girl, not yet a woman. Amazon Prime

'Rutherford Falls'

This under-the-radar sitcom is only in its second season, but the characters in a quaint town already seem like family. That's partly because co-creator and lead Ed Helms is playing the same kind of man-boy he did on "The Office." But give credit to his mostly Native American castmates, playing characters who strive to be progressive while holding onto tribal traditions. The eight new episodes are rarely laugh-out-loud funny, but you're always in good company. Peacock

'Hotel Portofino'

This latest "Masterpiece" series is set in the 1920s, in an upscale hotel on the Italian coast. But it's far from a glamorous vacation, due to snotty guests, nearly bankrupt owners and the rising threat of fascism. It's still worth checking in, if only to admire the fashion sensibilities of proprietor Bella Ainsworth (Natascha McElhone), who makes the most out of her colorful collection of bandanas. 7 p.m. Sunday, TPT, Ch. 2

'Mind Over Murder'

The first three episodes of this new docuseries seem to be dedicated to an open-and-shut case. All arrows point toward six acquaintances raping and murdering a 68-year-old woman in small-town Nebraska. But hold on. The second half reveals how the evidence fell apart. With its six-hour running time, "Mind" is a long haul, but true-crime fans will be mesmerized. 9 p.m. Monday, HBO