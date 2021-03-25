The Daily Mail has been denied media credentials to cover the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for publishing "stolen" police camera footage.

Staff working for the British tabloid are also denied access to trial exhibits, the media center and "any and all" media updates, according to the order filed on Wednesday. The court made the decision several months before the order was filed and made it official at the request of the Daily Mail to allow them to seek a legal review of the decision.

The Daily Mail can still obtain trial exhibits from other media.

"This Court assumes that the Daily Mail paid for the stolen video footage. The Court is therefore confident that the Daily Mail can pay to obtain the trial exhibits associated with this case," according to the order. "This is not a hardship for the Daily Mail, it is merely an inconvenience."

The Daily Mail published segments of two police body-worn camera videos showing the arrest and death of George Floyd, in August.

The footage was made available for "public" viewing inside the Hennepin County courthouse in mid-July, but it was prohibited from being recorded or publicly distributed.

The footage was apparently leaked to the publication, according to its article.

Because the publication disregarded the court order against publication of the footage, the court was "required to pursue an equitable consequence."

Alex Chhith • 612-673-4759