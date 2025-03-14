Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
Cuts to HUD are cuts to homes
In this time of uncertainty, my thoughts turn to all that’s at stake for Minnesotans and others.
•••
I’m just back from Washington, D.C., after talking to congressional leaders about housing. Uncertainty about future funding and staffing pervades every conversation.
Federal agencies like the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) may sound abstract, but their work profoundly improves people’s lives. I saw this firsthand in my years as senior adviser for housing and services at HUD. When you understand what HUD does, its work is not abstract at all.
HUD keeps rents affordable, whether in public housing, privately owned apartments or through vouchers people use in the apartment of their choice. HUD’s rental assistance helps seniors and people with disabilities on fixed incomes stay in their homes.
HUD backs loans for family homes, apartment buildings and even nursing homes through the Federal Housing Administration (FHA). HUD helps new homebuyers buy their first home. HUD finances the construction of new affordable buildings and helps homeowners maintain their homes for years to come. HUD helps prevent discrimination from happening in housing.
HUD brings more than a billion dollars in grants and rental assistance to communities across Minnesota every year.
• 32,000 Minnesota families hold HUD housing choice vouchers, allowing them to pay the rent they can afford in the location of their choice.
• 14,000 families live in public housing supported by HUD.
• 38,000 households live in properties with rental assistance.
• 9,200 individuals experiencing homelessness are served by nonprofits with $51 million in HUD grants.
As the new administration proposes drastic, destabilizing changes, the housing industry braces for cuts. By how much will Congress cut the budget for housing? Will HUD follow through on its previous commitments? What new requirements will come with accepting HUD funding? Even if the funding remains, who will administer the programs if staff are let go? More important, what will befall the residents whose housing stability is made possible by HUD?
In this time of uncertainty, my thoughts turn to all that’s at stake.
State investments in housing have helped Minnesota make progress on our housing needs, particularly in 2023, but the federal government provides the year-to-year resources that make housing affordable for many Minnesotans. The state simply can’t pick up where the federal government drops off. Cuts to HUD programs will take us backward.
A safe, reliable, affordable home delivers benefits that far exceed four walls and a roof. Stable housing protects people’s physical and mental health. Children are poised to excel at school. Adults are better able to find and keep employment. Having a consistent place to live allows individuals and families to put down roots and build social connections, which in turn leads to more engagement in their communities. This sense of belonging and ownership contributes to neighborhood stability.
HUD is one of the critical instruments our nation uses to direct investment into the complex housing ecosystem. It’s how we invest in ourselves and our futures. We’re fortunate to have dedicated public servants doing this work — like those at HUD’s Minneapolis field office, which is currently eyed for a potential closing.
Housing is the foundation of our lives. If you want to keep our foundation strong, join me by reaching out to your Congress member. Let them know we need more housing from our federal government, not less.
Jennifer Leimaile Ho is the commissioner of Minnesota Housing, the state’s housing finance agency.
about the writer
Jennifer Leimaile Ho
The push to allow biological males to compete in women’s sports threatens the foundation of fair competition. We must protect female sports for future generations.