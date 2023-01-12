Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Eight national champions

Alex Braun, Woodbury: A junior ranked No. 1 at 138 pounds in Class 3A, Braun won at USA Nationals in 16U at 132 pounds in the folkstyle category.

Bryce Burkett, Watertown-Mayer: A sophomore ranked No. 2 at 170 in Class 2A, he won the 16U Greco-Roman championship at 170 pounds at USA Nationals last spring.

Zach Hanson, Lakeville North: The defending Class 3A 145-pound champ and current No. 1 at 152, Hanson won 16U titles at USA Nationals in 2021 at 132 pounds in Greco-Roman and freestyle.

Brad Little, Woodbury: A sophomore, he won the 16U folkstyle category at USA Nationals. He is ranked No. 2 in Class 3A at 152.

Skylar Little Soldier, Hastings: A Hastings junior who won the 132-pound bracket at the first girls competition at the MSHSL state meet last year, Little Soldier won 16U 127-pound titles at nationals in 2021 and 2022

Max McEnelly, Waconia: A senior and a three-time MSHSL state champion, McEnelly won at USA Nationals in 16U 195-pound freestyle in 2021.

Gavin Nelson, Simley: A future Gophers wrestler, Simley won at USA Nationals in 2019, taking the 16U 170-pound title in Greco-Roman.

Ella Pagel, Northfield: The defending girls 164-pound champion, Pagel won 16U championships at 164 pounds in 2021 and 2022.

Four with fresh school records

Thomas Dineen, Benson: The record — 171 victories. A senior, he is ranked No. 1 at 195 in Class 1A.

Zak McPhee, Proctor/Hermantown: The record — 166 victories. McPhee, a junior who is 21-0 this season, has 96 pins in his career. He is ranked third at 182 pounds in Class 2A by The Guillotine.

Davin Rose, Morris Area/Hancock/Chokio-Alberta: The record — 187 victories. A senior, he is ranked fourth at 138 pounds in Class 2A.

Adam Williamson, Fairmont/Martin County West: The record — 185 coaching victories.