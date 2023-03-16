Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher
Billions of bullets flowed from the Twin Cities Army Ammunition Plant in Arden Hills in its heyday during World War II. The campus was home to about 25,000 employees during the war, about half of them women.
Today it is one of the largest shovel-ready development sites in the metro area. Shannon Prather joined host Eric Roper on the Curious Minnesota podcast to discuss the unique history of the plant.
Further reading:
How a Twin Cities ammunition factory dominated by women helped U.S. win WWII (January 2023 Curious Minnesota article)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Minneapolis
Two Minneapolis motels are being turned into affordable housing, and their signs are up for auction
Metro Inn and Aqua City Motel signs on the auction block through Tuesday.
Minneapolis
Officials ID man who died in house fire this week in north Minneapolis
Firefighters forced their way through the front door and extinguished the flames before they could spread elsewhere in the home.
Local
Driver dies from head-on crash shortly before dawn in southern Minnesota
The State Patrol has yet to say whose vehicle crossed the highway's centerline.
Local
University of Minnesota provides new details on tuition shortfall
U administrators are set to appear before state lawmakers Thursday morning.
St. Paul
Director stepping down from community media and technology center SPNN
After six years, Martin Ludden said, "It's time to make room for somebody else."