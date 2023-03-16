Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Billions of bullets flowed from the Twin Cities Army Ammunition Plant in Arden Hills in its heyday during World War II. The campus was home to about 25,000 employees during the war, about half of them women.

Today it is one of the largest shovel-ready development sites in the metro area. Shannon Prather joined host Eric Roper on the Curious Minnesota podcast to discuss the unique history of the plant.

