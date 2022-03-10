Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher
Like in flour and lumber milling, Minnesota companies once dominated the field of supercomputing. Firms like Univac, Control Data and Cray Research built some of the fastest computers in the world. But their success didn't last, despite the growth of the computer industry overall.
Evan Ramstad joins host Eric Roper on the Curious Minnesota podcast to discuss the origins of these companies, and why they faded from the spotlight.
Further reading:
Minnesota companies once dominated the supercomputer industry. What happened? (November 2022 Curious Minnesota story)
