Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher
About 45% of single-family homes in Minneapolis have stucco siding, along with nearly a third of the homes in St. Paul. What's behind this trend among older homes in the Twin Cities?
Reporter Nancy Ngo joins host Eric Roper on the Curious Minnesota podcast to discuss the reasons the region has so many stucco homes.
Further reading:
SURVEY: Help us improve the Curious Minnesota podcast
Why are there so many stucco homes in the Twin Cities? (April 2022 Curious Minnesota story)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Variety
Duluth Scout sleeps outside for more than 1,000 nights — and counting
For 14-year-old, the challenge is 'just fun.'
North Metro
Coon Rapids officer hit by passing driver recovering at home
"It was very disturbing bodycam video to watch," Coon Rapids Police Chief John Stahnke said during Tuesday's City Council meeting.
High Schools
Eden Prairie basketball players leave team as coach is investigated
David Flom was suspended last month over racist language he used in a meeting with his players to discuss the use of social media.
Minneapolis
15-year-old shot to death in north Minneapolis identified
The boy had allegedly been driving a stolen car when he was shot and killed, police said. This was the city's fourth homicide so far in 2023.
Politics
HHS secretary urges Minn. DFL leaders to keep 'pushing forward' on abortion access
Xavier Becerra's visit comes as House Democrats vote to enshrine abortion access into state law; GOP calls lack of limits extreme.