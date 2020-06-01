A shorter curfew will be imposed in Minneapolis and St. Paul starting at 10 p.m. Monday and expiring at 4 a.m. Tuesday in the effort to maintain order and peace since George Floyd’s death a week ago, Gov. Tim Walz announced at a news conference Monday.

The curfew will return at 10 p.m. Tuesday and expire 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Also Monday, attorneys representing Floyd’s family released findings of their own autopsy that said the man was asphyxiated while now-fired officer Derek Chauvin had his kneeing pinning Floyd’s neck, results that directly challenge preliminary results from the earlier examination by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office that he was not strangled.

The details of the autopsy on Floyd on behalf of the family were to be discussed during an afternoon news conference with the two doctors who carried out the procedure.

Family attorney Benjamin Crump said last week that relatives sought their own autopsy because the first examination’s findings “do not address in detail the effect of the purposeful use of force on Mr. Floyd’s neck and the extent of Mr. Floyd’s suffering at the hands of the police.”

He added that the family and its attorneys “are not surprised, yet we are tragically disappointed in the preliminary autopsy findings. ... We hope that this does not create a false narrative for the reason George Floyd died. Attempts to avoid the hard truth will not stand.”

Terrence Floyd, the brother of the late George Floyd, visited the site on 38th and Chicago where his brother was killed, Monday, June 1, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. He was joined by Civil Rights leader Reverend Kevin McCall, the leader of Brooklyn, New York delegation including Civil Rights Attorney Sanford Rubenstein and Community Activist Chris Banks.

The criminal complaint, citing the medical examiner’s preliminary disclosure of autopsy results, said the examination “revealed no physical findings that support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation” in connection with Chauvin’s knee pressed against Floyd’s neck.

Instead, the charges continued, Floyd died from a combination of being restrained, potential intoxicants in his system along with various underlying medical conditions including heart disease and hypertension.

“What we know is clear,” said Antonio Romanucci, Crump’s co-counsel. “George Floyd was alive before his encounter with police, and he was dead after that encounter. We believe there is clear proximity between the excessive use of force and his death.”

It’s too early to tell whether the family’s autopsy will play a role in Chauvin’s criminal case.

“I don’t even know how this goes,” said Bradford Colbert, a practitioner in residence at Mitchell Hamline School of Law. “It’s not exactly clear to me, because in a criminal case, it’s the state vs. the defendant. Theoretically, the victim does not have the right to be involved. That’s how it rolls.”

If they find the results favorable to their case, either the prosecutor or a defense attorney could choose to enter the results of the family’s autopsy into evidence at a criminal trial, Colbert said. The results could also be used in a civil trial, if Floyd’s family decides to sue.

Also Monday, a brother of George Floyd spoke at E. 38th Street and S. Chicago Avenue, the place where Floyd was detained by police and pinned under the knee of Chauvin for several minutes until he was left unresponsive and died later that night.

Terrence Floyd is “the first member of [George Floyd’s] family to visit the site of his murder,” said Sanford Rubenstein, a New York civil rights attorney who accompanied the brother to Minneapolis.

The Rev. Kevin McCall, who is part of the delegation with George Floyd’s younger brother on this visit from Brooklyn, said Monday morning that Terrence Floyd went to the site “to feel his brother’s spirit at the memorial.”

A large ring of flowers surrounding chalked messages of hope and determination dominate the intersection, creating a memorial that has gone barely a moment without people holding vigil. Along one wall of the Cup Foods store is a mural with “George” and “Floyd” in giant yellow letters spreading like wings from his visage.

Video of Chauvin’s curbside detention of the handcuffed and unarmed Floyd has ignited sometimes violent and destructive protests for nearly the past week in Minneapolis and cities across the country. Minneapolis remained under curfew until 6 a.m.

Terrence Floyd’s visit comes after a day of protests in the Twin Cities and late-night confrontations between police and demonstrators.

Sunday’s protests took a heart-stopping turn two hours before the curfew when tanker truck driver Bogdan Vechirko barreled in the direction of thousands of protesters gathered on the Interstate 35W bridge in Minneapolis, scattering the crowd and narrowly missing what could have been a mass casualty tragedy. Vechirko, 35, of Otsego, was jailed on suspicion of assault and with charges pending, but state Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington said Monday that the driver did not act with the intent of hitting anyone.

The incident came on the sixth day of protests across the Twin Cities. Later that evening, about 150 protesters were arrested near I-35W and Washington Avenue in downtown Minneapolis after they failed to heed the 8 p.m. curfew.

Monday also promised to another day of protest in the Twin Cities, and that includes beyond Minneapolis and St. Paul. A scheduled protest in downtown Anoka has forced officials to close the Anoka County Government Center “out of an abundance of caution,” they said.

Chauvin, who is white, remains in custody and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in connection with the May 25 death of the 46-year-old Floyd, who was black.

Terrence Floyd, the brother of the late George Floyd, had the reflection of a giant mural, reflected in his glasses as he made a trip to 38th and Chicago where his brother was killed, Monday, June 1, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. He was joined by Civil Rights leader Reverend Kevin McCall, the leader of Brooklyn, New York delegation including Civil Rights Attorney Sanford Rubenstein and Community Activist Chris Banks.

Three other officers who were involved in the incident and have been fired. Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said that he anticipates the others will be charged as well.

“I want to see all of them get punished to the full extent for what they did to my brother,” Terrence Floyd said in an interview Sunday with ABC-TV. “Because when I saw the videos, not only was the dude on his neck ... not only that, you got the other three officers behind the camera, behind the car on him. So he can’t move.”

In the interview, Terrence Floyd implored those enraged by his brother’s death to express themselves peacefully.

“Don’t tear up your town,” he said. “All of this is not necessary, because if his own family and blood is not doing it, then why are you? ... Because when you’re finished and turn around and want to go buy something, you done tore it up. So now you messed up your own living arrangements. So just relax. Justice will be served.”