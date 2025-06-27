Cult leader’s brother takes the stand in trial over proceeds from North Shore land sale

GRAND MARAIS, MINN. – Defendant Seth Jeffs told a Cook County jury that he doesn’t know if he is a member of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints anymore.
He was ousted in 2016 and he hasn’t been baptized back in. He continues to live by the guiding principles on a small farm in Menomonie, Wis., he said, where they grown their own food, keep cows and raise chickens.
Jeffs said it has been years since he has talked to his brother Warren Jeffs, the infamous head of the religious sect that broke away from Mormonism to continue with its polygamist beliefs and is now housed in a Texas prison where he is serving a life sentence for child sexual abuse.
“I would love to talk to him,” Seth Jeffs said on the stand Thursday.
Jeffs, his company Emerald Industries LLC, and Warren Jeffs, who is considered a prophet in the FDLS church, are co-defendants in a trial here brought by Elissa Wall, a Utah woman and former cult member who is owed $10 million from a 2017 judgment against Warren Jeffs.
Seth Jeffs bought 40 acres in Cook County in 2018, then sold in 2023 without building on the Pike Lake Road property. Wall believes the money he used for the purchase came from Warren Jeffs and that money is due to her as part of her award for which she hasn’t been paid a dime.
Warren Jeffs isn’t participating in this trial and is considered in default, just like he was in Wall’s last lawsuit against him.
Seth Jeffs was a tricky witness for the prosecution, who provided writings by Warren Jeffs about the way all members’ money and belongings are communal. The money is divvied by church leadership. Food and belongings are kept in storehouses accessed by members as needed.