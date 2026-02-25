Cuba says it killed 4 people aboard Florida-registered speedboat that opened fire on soldiers

HAVANA — Cuban soldiers killed four people and wounded six others aboard a Florida-registered speed boat that had entered Cuban waters and opened fire first on soldiers, the Cuban government said Wednesday.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters that he was made aware of the incident with Cuban soldiers and that the U.S. is now gathering its own information to determine if the victims were American citizens or permanent residents.
''We have various different elements of the U.S. government that are trying to identify elements of the story that may not be provided to us now,'' Rubio said while at the airport in Basseterre, St. Kitts.
Trump's top diplomat refused to speculate on what happened, saying that its could be a ''wide range of things,'' and that the U.S. will not solely rely on what the Cuban authorities have provided thus far.
''Suffice it to say, it is highly unusual to see shootouts in open sea like that. It's not something that happens every day,'' he said.
Earlier, Cuba's Interior Ministry issued a statement that provided few details about the shooting, but noted that the boat was roughly 1 mile (1.6 kilometers) northeast of Cayo Falcones, off Cuba's north coast.
The government provided the boat's registration number, but The Associated Press was unable to readily verify details of the boat because boat registrations are not public in the state of Florida.
Officials said one Cuban officer was injured, four suspects killed and six others injured.