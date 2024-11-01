Cub now accepts SNAP payments for online orders at Cub.com, joining a growing list of Minnesota retailers and delivery apps that can accept the food assistance cards.
Cub grocery now accepting SNAP for online orders
The supermarket joins a host of other retailers approved to accept the food assistance payments for online orders.
Formerly known as food stamps, the federal program is used by nearly a half-million Minnesotans to afford groceries.
“We’re happy to make access to nutritious food even more accessible to more of our customers, and this is a big step as part of that offering,” said Andre Persaud, president of retail for Cub parent UNFI.
Cub’s 54 corporate-owned stores have started accepting SNAP for online orders, and they should soon be joined by franchised locations, the company said.
Other major grocery chains — including Walmart, Target, Costco, Sam’s Club, Hy-Vee, Lunds & Byerlys, Coborn’s and Jerry’s — already won U.S. Department of Agriculture approval to accept the EBT cards that carry SNAP benefits for online orders.
The addition of Cub furthers the department’s “goal of making healthy food more accessible and helping participants better manage their grocery budget,” USDA Food, Nutrition, and Consumer Services Deputy Under Secretary Cindy Long said in a news release.
SNAP benefits were a lifeline for many consumers, and food companies, during the pandemic and have remained essential for many families during historic levels of inflation.
Yet as online ordering became a new normal for grocery shopping during the pandemic, in many cases SNAP was not accepted for online orders until the past few years outside select states and retailers piloting the program.
Retailers need to apply to USDA in order to allow customers to pay with SNAP benefits for online ordering. Delivery services like Shipt and Instacart can also accept SNAP for orders at certain retailers.
Only certain fresh and packaged foods are eligible for SNAP dollars; online orders typically require a second payment source to cover delivery costs and items not covered by the program.
